WEST CAMPUS

Sidewalk improvements

begins as soon as Saturday

Austin’s corridor program office is scheduled to begin construction on sidewalk improvements in the West Campus area as early as Saturday.

Work includes rehabilitating sidewalks, improving curb ramps and filling in gaps in the sidewalk network. Similar pedestrian improvements were made along areas on 24th and 25th streets over the summer.

Improvements will be made to Nueces Street, on the east side, south of 26th Street; 24th Street, on the north side, between Guadalupe and Nueces streets, and a new pedestrian crosswalk and signal will be added at San Antonio Street; and 26th Street, on the south side, between Nueces and San Antonio streets.

Construction should be complete in January. The improvements are part of the Corridor Construction Program, funded in part by the 2016 Mobility Bond Program.

For more information: austintexas.gov/guadalupestreet.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Austin Pets Alive donations

matched through Tuesday

A donor recently pledged to match up to $75,000 for every dollar donated to Austin Pets Alive, 1156 W Cesar Chavez St., through Tuesday.

A donations of $25 buys one week of milk for a litter of kittens; $50 vaccinates a litter of puppies; $100 provides basic medical care, behavior assessments and everything necessary to take a dog or cat into Austin Pets Alive’s care; and $500 provides basic medical care for a litter of kittens or puppies. Those donations would be doubled with the pledge.

To donate online: bit.ly/38MsKF8.

SAN MARCOS

Hazardous waste

to be collected Friday

The city of San Marcos will host a household hazardous waste collection from noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the City Hall traffic yard, 634 E. Hopkins St.

The collection is open to Hays County residents; no commercial waste will be accepted.

Items that will be accepted include batteries, cell phones, degreasers, drain cleaners, fluorescent lights, pants, sharps and weed killers. Items that will not be accepted include compressed gas, computers, TVs, cylinders, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, tires and business-generated waste.

For more information: bit.ly/36OXfsk.

GEORGETOWN

Teen holiday party

Friday at Rec Center

The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Hype for the Holidays Teen Party from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

The party, for ages 12-15, will feature pizza, drinks, snacks, video games, a dodgeball tournament, music, an ugly sweater contest and door prizes.

The event is free for recreation center members or $5 for nonmembers.

For information: parks.georgetown.org.

ROUND ROCK

Kids will be entertained

so parents can shop

The Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive, will host a parents shopping day out event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The community center will entertain children ages 3-10 so parents can get holiday shopping done. Children should be dropped off with lunch and a beverage and must be potty trained.

The cost is $20 for community center members, $25 for Brushy Creek residents and $35 for nonmembers. Advance registration required.

To register: bit.ly/3500GLH.

ELGIN

Holiday Sweater Saturday

takes place this weekend

Holiday Sweater Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Elgin.

Residents are encouraged to wear holiday sweaters while they shop to win prizes and discounts. There will be a tackiest holiday sweater contest. Store specials will be featured during the event.

CEDAR CREEK

Nature Park to host

Aerial Adventures

Aerial Adventures 2019 will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McKinney Roughs Nature Park, 1884 Texas 71.

Attendees can climb a rock wall, navigate aerial elements and see winter decorations while riding a zip line. After the activities, there will be a campfire with hot chocolate and s’mores.

Registration is required at bit.ly/2rQv7Gh.

