Monday forecast for Austin: The holidays are inching ever closer and it seems temperatures are starting to cool down just in time.

Cloudy morning skies will gradually clear up throughout the day and become sunny as temperatures fall to a high of 55 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

A 20% chance of rain will last until noon and north-northwest winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph, forecasters said.

Skies will be clear at night as temperatures drop to a nearly freezing low of around 35 degrees.

North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph at night could have 20 mph gusts.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 53. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Clear at night with a low around 31.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 59. Clear at night with a low around 32.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 61. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 44.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 68. Mostly clear at night with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 40.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 71.