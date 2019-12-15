LEANDER

Capital Metro to begin

ride sharing service

Capital Metro will begin a new ride sharing service in parts of Leander on Tuesday.

Pickup by Capital Metro will operate within one geographic service zone weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pickup by Capital Metro is a new model of on-demand transit service that takes multiple passengers heading in the same direction and books them into a shared vehicle.

By using the Pickup smartphone app, riders can enter their desired origin and destination address within the service zone, and a Capital Metro passenger bus will pick up and drop off accordingly. Riders without a smartphone can also call 512-369-6200 to request a ride.

Pickup service zones are launched as pilots and may change and evolve over time as Capital Metro gathers operational data and receives feedback from customers.

For more information: 512-474-1200; customer.service@capmetro.org.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Drill forces City Hall

to open late Tuesday

Austin City Hall will be closed to the public from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday during a multidepartmental safety drill.

The parking garage will operate its normal hours, but the public will not be allowed access into City Hall before 10 a.m.

Any member of the public who has business with the clerk’s office is asked to conduct their business either after City Hall reopens at 10 a.m. or Monday if the information is time sensitive.

City Hall will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Resource Center to host

senior holiday luncheon

The Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road, will host a senior holiday luncheon for ages 60 and older from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will feature performances by the Austin Symphony and members of the resource center’s senior program, free health screenings from Austin Public Health and lunch. Vegetarian options are available if stated in registration.

To register: 512-974-1700; AARC@austintexas.gov.

GEORGETOWN

Register for camps

over the holidays

The Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave., has announced it will offer Camp Goodwater and a volleyball camp during the Georgetown school district holiday breaks.

Camp Goodwater will be offered Dec. 26-27 and 30-31, Jan. 2-3 and 6 and Feb. 17-18. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with drop off beginning at 7:45 a.m. and pickup until 5:15 p.m. Camp Goodwater is for children ages 5-10. The camp includes activities such as gym games, trips to local parks and seasonal arts and crafts. Daily fees are $35 for Georgetown residents and $45 for nonresidents.

The volleyball camp will be offered from Jan. 2-3 from 9 a.m. to noon for children ages 8-13. The skills camp will cover rules of play and how to rotate and basic skills such as forearm passing, setting, spiking and serving. For more experienced players, the camp will cover defense and positions. Fees are $55 for Georgetown residents and $75 for nonresidents.

For more information or to register: parks.georgetown.org/camp; 512-930-3596.

ELGIN

Community blood drive

set for Monday afternoon

A community blood drive will run from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Fleming Grand Hall, 802 N. Avenue C.

Attendees should plan for an hour to make a donation. Walk-ins are welcome but participants can sign up for a donation time. The blood drive will be run in cooperation with the Blood and Tissue Center of Central Texas.

For sign-ups or more information: weareblood.org; 512-731-0352.

VETERANS’ BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran E.O. Box of Austin turned 105 on Friday.

World War II veteran Willie Evelyn Webster Tucker of Austin turned 100 on Saturday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

American-Statesman staff