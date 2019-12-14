Responding to population growth and new development in western Travis County, Lake Travis Fire Rescue opened its sixth station Thursday. Fire Station 606, located at 17304 Hamilton Pool Road, will serve residents and businesses in the communities of Rocky Creek, Belvedere, Deer Creek and along Hamilton Pool Road.

“Previous to this station being built, the closest rescue unit was over in Bee Cave,” Lt. David Clark said. “So the response times to Rocky Creek, Reimers Ranch, Deer Creek—it took a little while. With the growth out here, the traffic we have moving out here, the department thought it was a good idea for our call volume to get an engine out here.”

Clark said the facility can accommodate a total of 12 firefighters, a fire engine, an ambulance, a brush truck and a search and rescue vehicle. Right now, the station has a minimum staffing of four firefighters, he said.

The living space includes a kitchen, day room, nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and a weight room.

As with all Lake Travis Fire Rescue stations, Station 606 is a safe baby site that offers a place for mothers who leave their newborns without facing abandonment charges.

A challenge for Station 606 is the limited number of water hydrants in parts of its service area, with some sections not having any hydrants at all, Clark said. However, he said the station house is set to receive a new engine next week with a larger tank that holds 1,000 gallons of water so firefighters would be able to “make more of an aggressive fire attack with the limited water we have.”

Emergency Services District No. 6, which the Lake Travis Fire Rescue oversees, covers 104 square miles.

“We are thrilled to be here,” Clark said. “The station’s always open. We enjoy having folks come out and visit us. We’re just glad to be part of the neighborhood.”