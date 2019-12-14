In Wendy Hamilton’s experience, when folks show up to a place for food, that’s a good time to get their attention and teach them something.

That philosophy worked at the Salvation Army in Brownwood, where Hamilton – who for the past 16 months has been a Texas A&M Agrilife extension agent – taught a series of lessons pertaining to nutrition and health.

Hamilton works in the county extension office on Fisk, but her job is totally state funded. Her job is to teach various nutrition-related programs under the state’s Better Living for Texans program. Better Living for Texans, which is geared for low income people, is part of a federal program called SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Hamilton said.

At the Salvation Army, Hamilton taught sessions once a week during lunch for five weeks. Several curriculums are available through Better Living for Texans, and the one Hamilton taught was called Be Well Live Well, which is intended for people over 50.

During lunch Friday, Hamilton presented graduation certificates to 75 individuals.

It was the first time an educational program was presented at the Salvation Army during lunch, and the participants were “active and engaged,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton grew up in a military family – her father is Army veteran Bob Contreras – and she had various teaching jobs before relocating to Brown County with her daughter seven years ago. Hamilton worked at the 4-H Center and thought she was finished with teaching.

“I’m back teaching again,” Hamilton said.

She said most of her teaching career put her in contact with low income people, and those are the folks she’s drawn to. “I enjoy helping people and watching them grow,” she said.

Referring to those who eat lunch at the Salvation Army, Hamilton said, “everyone struggles at some point. Just because that’s where they’re at in their life at this point, that doesn’t mean that’s where they’re meant to be.

“I have a love for humanity. We’ve all struggled at some point, so I feel I can relate and just give them a message of hope.”