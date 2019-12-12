Sherman Police

Terroristic threat — On Dec. 9 Sherman Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Vaden Street in reference to threats made against an individual. Officers made contact with the female complainant, who advised that her son had made threats to harm her and her husband. The woman stated that the threats caused her to fear for her life. The son left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and a report for terroristic threat against a family member was filed.

Accident — Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Ross Ave. on Dec. 7 in reference to a hit-and-run vehicle collision. The complainant told police his parked vehicle had been struck and damaged by an unknown suspect, who fled following the collision. Officers located the damaged vehicle and suspect several blocks away the suspect was identified and arrested failing to uphold duty in striking an unattended vehicle.

Possession of a controlled substance — Sherman Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of East Lamar Street and South Grand Avenue on Dec. 7. During the stop, officers established probable cause and a search of the vehicle yielded several types of drugs. A female suspect and the driver were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance under 28 grams.

Assault — On Dec. 8, Sherman police received call regrading an assault in progress in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. Officers responded to the scene and determined that male suspect at the scene had assaulted another individual. The suspect was arrested and bookend into the Grayson County jail on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Possession — Early on the morning of Dec. 8. patrol officers located a black pickup parked in the intersection of North Ricketts Street and West Washington Street. After making contact with the driver, officers determined that the man was intoxicated and placed him under arrest for DWI. A search of the suspect’s vehicle also turned up a bag of marijuana and a bag of methamphetamine.

Assault — Sherman Police responded to the 1000 block of South Hazlewood Street on Dec. 8 in reference a report. Officers conducted an investigation and ultimately arrested male suspect at the scene on charges of family violence assault and assault causing bodily injury.

Assault — On Dec. 8, Sherman officers responded to the 1400 block of South Travis Street in regard to a possible assault. Officers spoke with the complainant who claimed she was punched in the head by her sister-in-law, but other witnesses told police the complainant had actually been the aggressor. A report for assault by contact was filed.

Assault — A complainant called Sherman Police on Dec. 8 and reported that her husband had assaulted her in the 1200 block of North Sam Rayburn Freeway. The husband was not at the scene and the complainant was transported to a local hospital for treatment of an unrelated medical illness. A report for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was generated.

Driving while license invalid — On Dec. 9, a Sherman officer observed a vehicle without a working license plate light in the 100 block of North Travis Street and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was found to have a suspended license and a previous conviction for the same offense. A report for driving while license invalid was filed.

Possession of a controlled substance — Officers were patrolling the 1000 block of East Odneal Street on Dec. 9 and located a male subject with an outstanding warrant. The man was arrested and an in-custody search of his person yielded a bag of suspected methamphetamine. The man was booked into the Grayson County jail and a report for possession of a controlled substance, under one gram was generated.

Assault —Sherman Police were dispatched on Dec. 9 to a disturbance call in the 2500 block of North Hickory Street. Officers spoke with the victim who reported that her children’s father had choked and assaulted her. The suspect was located and arrested on a charge of family violence assault impeding breath.

Theft of firearm — On Dec. 9, officers responded to the 1000 block of North Grant Drive after receiving a report of a stolen firearm. A complainant told police that another resident of the home took the firearm without permission. Officer also learned that the suspect had prior felony convictions and was not permitted to have a firearm. A report was filed for theft of a firearm and felon in unlawful possession of a firearm.

Theft — A complainant called Sherman Police on Dec. 9 and reported that unknown suspect stole her purse from a business in the 400 block of North U.S. Highway 75. The theft is believed to have occurred between Dec. 7-8. A report for theft under $750 was generated.

Credit/debit card abuse — On Dec. 9, a complainant contacted Sherman Police to report tha a known male suspect had stolen his debit card and used it without his permission. A report was filed for credit/debit card abuse.

Found property — An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Ricketts Street on Dec. 9 in reference to a found-property call. The officer located a weed-eater in some bushes and recovered the item. A report was generated.