Last week, the Rev. Bud Roland, pastor of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, was chatting with a retired priest about the busy holiday season.

The elder priest said plainly, “I told people I’m not going to any Christmas parties. … This is Advent.”

While Roland isn’t turning down party invitations, he understands his fellow priest’s point: It’s not yet time to celebrate.

For many Christians, the month of December presents a spiritual challenge. The secular world induces them to buy, bake and be merry while the church calls them to show restraint and patience. The four weeks preceding Christmas mark the season of Advent, a period of solemn preparation and penitential reflection. It’s a reminder of the necessity of the birth of Jesus — to bring light to a dark world beset by sin — and the anticipation of his return. In the liturgical calendar, the Christmas season doesn’t begin until Christmas Eve.

But, traditionalists lament, the mad holiday dash seems to start earlier every year. People have already strung the lights, decorated the tree and mailed their Christmas cards by early December.

Clergy try to help people live in that tension between the sacred and secular worlds, but they too can struggle to strike the right balance.

The Rev. Emily Wright, pastor of Westlake Presbyterian Church, recalled how her childhood Advent rituals — lighting Advent candles in her family’s home and building a nativity scene at church — made her feel as though she was preparing for the coming of Jesus.

“Now, Advent can so easily become a season of preparing, but preparing in other ways—preparing my house, preparing shopping trips in store and online, preparing outfits for parties, and preparing to eat and drink and be merry … too much,” she said. “Every year, I say, ‘I am going to do Advent different.’”

Create a spiritual intention

One way Christians can make the season more meaningful is by creating an intention, Westlake ministers say.

Advent, a Latin word that means coming or arrival, invites believers to be alert and attuned to the presence of Jesus in the world, Roland said.

He urges members of his congregation to ask themselves: “Where have I found Christ today?”

The Rev. Tracey Beadle, pastor of Westlake United Methodist Church, tries to put her contemplative prayer practice in action — even when she’s frazzled and impatient in the grocery store line.

She asks herself: “How can I in the midst of that pour grace into that situation? How can I smile at the people around me? How can I wait in a way that allows space for joy?”

Wright said that instead of focusing Advent calendars and devotions, this year she seeks to absorb her festive surroundings and “catch the spirit” of the season.

““I want to relish in what this coming does to our world, whether Christian or not,” she said. “This preparing literally changes the world—everywhere. There is more color, more lights, more festiveness all around us. Some might think it is just culture … but this year, I am going to try, once again, to stop and relish with a huge smile that all of these preparations are because God said, ‘I want to be with you world.’”

Foster generosity and compassion

Church leaders stress the spiritual benefits of demonstrating compassion and generosity during these weeks.

Many St. John Neumann families, Roland said, bring their children along when delivering presents to poor families, which forges a more powerful connection.

Westlake Methodist members offer support to those coping with loss, anxiety and other struggles during the holidays.

“We’re expected to have this Hallmark Christmas where everyone is full of joy and good cheer,” Beadle said, “but the reality is a lot of people are not experiencing joy during this season.”

Her church will hold a Blue Christmas service on Dec. 19 to bring comfort to those in pain.

Start Advent traditions at home

Though children may be preoccupied with Santa Claus and presents, they can also participate in the spiritual preparation for the birth of Jesus.

Roland recommends families light a candle for each Sunday of Advent and read a brief passage from Scripture at home.

“There’s something about lighting that candle, particularly with kids,” Roland said. “For kids, just seeing that one candle, then two candles, then three, then four — it’s a way of them marking time. It kind of encourages them to be looking forward to Christmas. It gives you a perfect inroad to talk to them about what we’re doing now.”

Beadle’s family uses an Advent wreath and candles and also has an Advent tree on which they hang a new ornament each day leading up to Christmas. Her teen daughters take turns lighting candles and reading Bible verses.

“How valuable it is to take time and space to prepare for this wonderful gift we’re about to receive,” Beadle said, “and get in touch with how desperately we need it.”