I have never known anyone who has appeared in a film. When I learned that my friend and fellow Lakeway resident Tom Christie is featured in the documentary “The Mark of War,” my curiosity was piqued. Tom is one of seven Central Texas Vietnam Veterans interviewed by the film’s director, Ricardo Ainslie.

Ainslie and Christie recently hosted a screening at Spirit in the Hills Lutheran Church. I shamefully admit I was not enthusiastic about spending my Friday night watching a war documentary, but I decided to go and give my support to Christie. Surprisingly, the evening was a powerful gift to me. I left with a changed perspective and personal connection to the human cost of war.

A psychoanalyst and University of Texas professor, Ainslie explained that his war documentary is unique because it is “a psychological, intimate portrait, not a historical or political film as most Vietnam films are.” He decided to make the film after a Department of Veterans Affairs psychologist introduced him to the topic of trauma and Vietnam War veterans. The psychologist asked Ainslie to film an experimental 10-week group to be used for therapeutic purposes.

“I was extremely impressed by the men in that group,” Ainslie said. “Two of them ended up in the film.”

After interviewing 40 more veterans over a couple of years, he faced the difficult task of choosing people to feature in the film.

“I wanted people from different experiences of the war,” he said. “I wanted them to be more or less representative of the people who had fought in Vietnam, and I needed them to have a presence on camera.”

Unlike most documentaries, “The Mark of War” includes no voiceover or text. “I wanted it to be in the Veterans’ own words,” Ainslie said. “I wanted the voice to be theirs, not mine. However, that decision made it much harder to put the film together so that it was coherent, so that it flowed.”

His unique storytelling method builds an intimate connection between the audience and the men who share deeply personal thoughts about childhood, boot camp, war experiences, returning home, and ultimately living a lifetime with the mark of war.

“I could have interviewed veterans returning from any war for the film,” Ainslie explained. “The mark of war is similar for all. I chose Vietnam Veterans because of their perspective of carrying that mark for a lifetime.”

Christie did not know the other six veterans until he saw the film.

“I was struck by the fact that all seven of us told essentially the same story,” he said.

Through his time spent supporting veterans from different conflicts, he has experienced similarities in the effects of war on all soldiers.

“I see a universal reluctance to share stories and ask for help. It is important that all veterans struggling after combat understand that they are not alone or different in what they are feeling.”

David Rosenblatt, a team member for director Richard Linklater, edited “The Mark of War.” Rosenblatt combed through hundreds of hours of rare National Archives Vietnam footage for perfect images to match the stories of the seven men. He artfully wove a story using only the men’s voices and combat footage paired with Brian Satterwhite’s original score. By its finale, the film moved the Spirit in the Hills audience to an extended and respectful silence.

The film made me feel as if I actually knew those men. They could have been neighbors or regular guys I cross paths with right here in Central Texas. I was saddened to learn of the pain they and others continue to carry beneath a regular-guy façade—and how much I have failed to listen.

Born after the Vietnam War, Alison Kothe remarked, “Hearing the pain straight from the men in the documentary about integrating back into society after Vietnam was powerful. It made me realize that, for many soldiers, their experiences lead to decades of difficulties for themselves and their loved ones. My next step is figuring out what part I can play in validating their experiences and learning how I can help.”

Becky Rische said she was moved by the honesty of the veterans. “We saw them as they continued to process that experience more than 40 years later, wondering how we can ask each other to undergo such inhumane acts, which is a reasonable question.”

Christie explained why “The Mark of War” is important. “So much armed combat reporting resembles football commentary—stats, wins, and losses—not the stories of people. This film stops to reflect that the stories of war are individual, and at the same time, universal. The real story of war is the human element and price.”

During the post-film discussion moderated by Pastor Drew Ingram of Spirit in the Hills, veterans in the audience volunteered their own emotion-filled stories.

“The movie certainly brought back memories of my time in the Korean conflict,” said David French of The Hills. “This was a time when 18- and 19-year-olds, most of whom had never been away from home, were called to go thousands of miles away to be killed or become killers. It was the first war the American soldier was not allowed to win. The only difference I could really see was that the ’Nam vets fought in the misery of terrible heat and constant rain, and we in Korea had seasons of rain, heat, and the most severe cold on earth. We both have the horrible results that stay with you a lifetime and affect your actions. You never really recover.”

French’s wife Sharon added, “The movie really helped me understand why veterans aren’t always able to talk about their experiences and why it took my husband almost 60 years to remember some of the terrible things that he had blocked from his memory.”

In summary, Ingram reflected, “We are called by God to love our neighbors, and that begins with listening to them and their stories. Thank you to Mr. Ainslie and to all who share their stories that help us grow in empathy, love, and listen to our neighbors in a way that makes space for them to bring the fullness of themselves and all of their emotions and know that they are loved exactly as they are, no matter what.”

For more information about viewing the film and resources for veterans, visit www.themarkofwarfilm.com.

Beverly Rosson is a Lakeway resident and a member of Spirit in the Hills Lutheran Church.