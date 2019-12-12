As part of Merry Making Saturday at the library this past weekend, we unveiled our second annual StoryWalk® around the plaza in front of the library at the Hill Country Galleria. A StoryWalk is an innovative way for families to enjoy books together in an outdoor space, combining literacy with physical activity. Pages from the delightful children’s book “Mr. Willowby’s Christmas Tree” are mounted on signs posted around the plaza. Families are invited to stroll along, pausing to read each page and then move on to the next. The StoryWalk will remain up throughout the holiday season, so please take a look next time you visit the Galleria. Last year’s StoryWalk, “If You Take A Mouse to the Movies,” is also on display during December at the Bee Cave Sculpture Park across from the Police Station next to the Shops at the Galleria. Take a break from all the holiday hustle and bustle, and treat yourself to art and literature in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Upcoming programs

Part of our mission as your community library is to “provide intellectual, cultural, educational, and recreational resources” and to “promote lifelong learning and foster a sense of community.” Our monthly program for adults called “What’s for Dessert?” is a prime example. Usually offered on the first Wednesday of the month from 1-2 p.m., this program is designed to appeal to a wide range of interests and offer a variety of hands-on experiences in addition to more traditional talks. This past fall, we heard a World War II Marine Corps veteran describe his experience in the Battle of Iwo Jima, and learned how to get started in home brewing single hop and single malt beers, among other topics. On Jan. 8, we’ll be introduced to the basics of Bollywood dancing by members of Agni Entertainment. In February, participants will learn crafting techniques from a paper artisan and take home a personalized Valentine. All supplies will be provided courtesy of the Friends of Bee Cave Library, the non-profit group that helps support the library and sponsors “What’s for Dessert?” All programs at the library are free and open to the public, with no reservations necessary. Light refreshments are served.

Other exciting programs in the new year include a teen “Take10 CPR and Bleeding Control Class” led by Lake Travis Fire Rescue on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. for teens in grades seven through 12. The class is hosted by our Teen Advisory Board, which meets monthly and lets teens earn volunteer hours at meetings by helping plan activities for teens at the library.

For the younger crowd, our Bee-Tweens club offers age-appropriate activities in a social setting for children in grades four through six. Bee-Tweens meets on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. for “TechnoMania!” where the tweens will get a chance to explore technology and maybe make a banana piano or a necklace with their name written in binary code. The following month the tweens will host “Chocolate Wars” on Feb. 8 and test themselves on all things chocolate.

For our youngest patrons, we’ll be celebrating the birthday of our storytime mascot, the Bee Cave Bee, in late January. This year Bee’s Birthday will include special guests from the Bee Cave Police Department and Lake Travis Fire Rescue. Storytime will include the chance to meet these community helpers and see their trucks and equipment up close. Join us Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. for this special event. Dress for the weather as we’ll be outside most of the time.

Looking further ahead in the year, we’ll celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 7 with our annual extravaganza of games, crafts and Seuss-y silliness, along with a concert by beloved children’s musician Joe McDermott. And stay tuned for exciting changes to our Summer Reading Program for 2020. We’re already busy booking performers, planning crafts, and testing a new app that will make logging those minutes easier than ever.

Social media

Be sure to follow us on social media to see the latest shenanigans starring your favorite library workers. Or take a selfie in front of the “fireplace” in the library foyer and #ReadAloneBeeCave or with someone you love. From everyone at the Bee Cave library, we wish you a joyous and relaxing holiday season. Stop in before the Christmas break and stock up on books, DVDs, and audiobooks to curl up with on the couch. Check out our new Wonderbook collection of picture books with a built-in audio player for read-along fun. Our digital collection is available 24/7—all you need to log on is your current library card number and PIN. Or resolve to visit us in the New Year and try out one of the many programs we offer. For more information, check our website at www.beecavetexas.gov or call us at 512-767-6620. Happy Holidays!

Barbara Hathaway is the director of the Bee Cave Public Library.