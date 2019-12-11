Bastrop County officials are hashing out a process for naming private roads and ensuring those road signs are visible and navigable by first responders.

The current policy states that it’s the county’s responsibility to erect the first road sign once a road name has been approved by the Commissioners Court. Any additional sign needed would be the owners’ or homeowners association’s responsibility.

Now, commissioners are considering whether the county should take on the maintenance and replacement of those signs.

“We actually get a lot of calls, and we’re telling people, ‘Sorry, but we can’t put that sign up, because we did it once and that’s all you get,’” said Bastrop County Engineer Carolyn Dill, adding that the county only has authority to erect signage where private roads intersect county-owned roads via the right-of-way.

The lack of signage — or the discrepancy between how roads and addresses are listed in the county’s 911 database and how they appear along the roadway — could become a public safety issue, said Bastrop County 911 Communications Director Dawn Adams.

“We get a lot of (911) calls of people referencing a homemade street sign, but we can’t find it on a map,” Adams said. “That’s a problem.”

On Monday, commissioners indicated a consensus around making it the county’s responsibility to place and maintain street signs along all roads with addresses that are recognized by the county’s 911 system.

“If our department issues a 911 address, even on a private road, we would be responsible for making sure those signs are up and uniform so that first responders would be able to follow them,” said County Judge Paul Pape.

That policy would require approval from the full Commissioners Court at a later meeting.