Tuesday is day two of the Austin City Council’s debate over the preliminary approval of a proposal to overhaul the city’s rules on what can be built and where.

The city also could take up the purchase of a motel near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to convert into a homeless shelter.

The council will begin looking at revisions to the city’s land use code and zoning map at 9 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., they will likely take up the motel.

The council had been set to deliberate on the land use codes the entire day. However, they have opted to split the day into an early morning hearing and possibly meet again this evening to accommodate Council Member Leslie Pool, who is attending a meeting of the City of Austin Employees’ Retirement Board.

The council has more than 200 amendments they need to take up on the land development code proposal before they can vote on the first of three required approvals. Council members also are expected to submit more amendments as the day goes on.

