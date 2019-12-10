BANGS — J.B Stephens Elementary school in Bangs participated in the district UIL meet on Dec. 4 in Cisco and finished the meet as district champs.

This is the 10th year the Dragons have been the UIL district champs.

J.B. Stephens had 61 students score points in events earning 622.67 points. The runner up, Cisco, earned 502.33 points.

Students who placed are:

• Second grade — Ryder Duncan, Jesse Shepard, Grady Patrick, Molly Diaz, Kenli Prescott, Brady Moralez, Andre Roseboom, Jayton Byler

• Third grade — Trapper Estes, Gunnison Scantling, Carson Hardin, Marion Geron, Georgia Geron, Kynlee White, Winrey Arrington, Khloe Poulos, Kimberlee Arras, Keely Hair, Westyn Wheat, Brayden Reed

• Fourth grade — Everette Kirchner, Adalynne Stephens, Mollie Miles, Annebella Loyd, Claire Isbell, Kynleigh Jackson, Kylee Newton, Lester Chavez, Aubrey Hubbard, Jace Duncan, Ava Russell

• Fifth grade — William Freeman, Taylor Cassady, Kason Klutts, Jaxon Duncan, Ryan Schindler, Jonathon Bramblett, Alex Moralez, Jasmine Lewis, Elizabeth Morrison, Sienna Smith, Jalynn Carrillo, Jalynn Gotcher