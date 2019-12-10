During the week of Dec. 2 through the 6, deputies with the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit conducted a special operation that landed 10 individuals behind bars.

The operation known as Operation Blue Christmas resulted in the capture of various individuals wanted for felony and misdemeanor offenses. The sheriff’s office worked with federal agencies such as the United States Marshal’s Office.

Those arrested were:

* Michael Krause, 25, for theft of property.

* Travis James Small, 28, for theft of a firearm.

* Trinity Huntsinger, 19, for theft of property.

* Cameron Pittman, 33, for possession of child pornography.

* Richard Smithwick Jr., 26, for a parole violation.

* David Pena, 40, for state’s motion to adjudicate guilt for credit card abuse.

*Amanda Michelle Cantu, 36, for probation violation with a motion to revoke.

* Matthew Munoz, 45, for theft of a firearm.

* Michael Valerio, 23, for capias bailing jumping failure to appear.

* Jose “Pepe” Chavarria Jr., 38, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspects were taken to the JWC jail.

“It was a good and successful operation that led to the ten arrests,” JWC Sheriff Daniel Bueno said. “We have conducted operations since the beginning of the year and will continue to the end of the year and start again.”

The areas covered in the operation included northern JWC, Orange Grove, the Alfred Community, Alice Acres, Premont and Rancho Allegre subdivision.