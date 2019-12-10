PULLED PORK SANDWICH FUNDRAISER FOR TOYS FOR KIDS DEC. 11

Pulled pork sandwich lunches will be available at the Grand Starz, 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Cost is $8, although additional donations will be welcome. A hover board, Apple airpods and a fire stick will be given away as door prizes. Additionally, the Brownwood Fire Department will be at Walmart the weekend of Dec. 14-15 collecting toys and cash..

NARFE BROWNWOOD CHAPTER 0274 CHRISTMAS PARTY DEC. 12

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) association will meet this month at the Adams Street Community Center, Thursday, Dec. 12 from 11:16 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual Pot Luck lunch and party. The proceeds from the bingo party all go toward meeting the annual goal of contributing at least $1,000 toward Alzheimer's Research. Please also bring a gift of not more than $20 to exchange labeled "Gal" or "Guy". Also bring jars of Peanut Butter, canned tuna and canned chicken (urgent request) for the annual contribution to the Good Samaritan Mission program, and the aluminum pull tabs which are collected throughout the year to donate to the Ronald McDonald House program (a different unit each year) which helps with lodging for families with children in Children's Hospitals. All active and retired Federal employees are invited to attend this and the regular monthly meetings which are held the second Thursday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at Lemons Bar B Q in Brownwood. For more information, please call Troy Rodgers at 325-642-1053 or Ken Harris at 325-641-0254.

HEART OF TEXAS CAMP AND RETREAT CHRISTMAS DINNER THEATER DEC. 12

The Heart of Texas Camp and Retreat presents its Christmas Dinner Theater at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, featuring Ragtown Gospel Theater's Chip Polk – a singer, songwriter, author and playwright. Call 325-784-5821 for reservations or visit heartoftexascamp.com for tickets. The cost is $25 per person.

BETHLEHEM EXPRESS AT GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH DEC. 14

Grace Lutheran Church is providing a Christmas event for families in the Brownwood Community. The Bethlehem Express will be held at the church at 1401 First Street on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. Visitors can arrive anytime during the two-hour period. The ride between each of the stops takes approximately 40min. This is a free event open to everyone.

GIRL SCOUTS ELECTRIC WONDERLAND DEC. 14

The Girl Scouts will host an Electric Wonderland, open to junior age Girl Scouts and older, from noon to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 901 Avenue B. Come make holiday jewelry by transforming small circuits into holiday attire everyone will want this holiday season. Registration closes Dec. 8 and the cost is $25 per girl.

CHILDREN'S CHRISTMAS RALLY AT NORTHRIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH DEC. 14

The first annual Children's Christmas Rally will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Northridge Baptist Church located at 4875 U.S. 183 North in Early. Ages potty trained through fifth grade welcome. The event will include Christmas carols, crafts, stories, movies, lunch, and more. Contact Ron Winsman at (325) 200-1207 for more information.

‘A STAGECOACH CHRISTMAS’ SET FOR DEC. 14-15

Stagecoach Station Venues will host two nights of family entertainment on Dec. 14-15. Activities will include hayrides under the lights through Santa’s Village, photo opportunities and visiting with Santa Claus, a nativity petting zoo, food, and live music. Performances on Saturday include the Early Elementary Choir, East Elementary Honor Choir, Amazed Grace and more while the celebration of the spirit of Christmas continues on Sunday with the 9th Street Band and Friends. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for students and toddlers free. Call 325-200-8198 for more information or visit Stagecoach Station Venues on Facebook or the web. Located at 400 Old Comanche Road in Early.

MAY COMMUNITY CENTER FREE SUPPER DEC. 16

The May Community Center will host a free supper for the community at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Everyone in the area is invited and encouraged to attend and enjoy a Taco/ Burrito Bar with all the trimmings. This is our annual meeting to say “Thank You” to the community for the many ways you have supported the Center this year. Supper at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by a short meeting to elect new Community Center Board members. Please join us for food, friends, and fellowship.

TEXASBANK CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW IN BANGS

The TexasBank Christmas Craft Show, located at the Bangs branch at 501 East Hall, is now open through Christmas. More than 30 area artists and craftsmen will display all types of handmade items for show and sale. This show is of no cost to the artists or the public, but is a public service of Texas Bank, Bangs Branch, to offer the local artists a chance to sale their hand crafted creations and to give the public an opportunity to see and purchase. It is worth your drive to see the wonderland of unique handmade creations. The sale is open all banking hours: Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BRMC SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Do you seek opportunities to help others? Do you have a loving and giving heart? If so, you are needed! Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers are looking for both men and women to assist patients and families in seven different areas of the hospital. You would then be trained in any area you choose. If you are interest in becoming a Volunteer, please call Andrea Lee, 325-649-3392.