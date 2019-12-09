A-J Media

The Ransom Canyon Christmas Tour of Homes will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Tour four decorated homes throughout the Canyon. The Ransom Canyon Chapel will also be open with homemade cookies, hot cider and Christmas music.

Tickets are $15 in advance and will be available for sale starting Monday, Nov. 18 at the following locations:

Ransom Canyon City Hall, 24 Lee Kitchens Drive; the offices of Drs. Ed and Lisa Wentz, 4013 84th St.; American Bank of Commerce, 50th Street and Memphis Avenue; Christian Brothers Automotive, 6207 82nd St.; and Centennial Bank, 103 Texas Ave., in Slaton.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call 806-829-2637.