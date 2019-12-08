Four people have been displaced following an electrical fire at a home in South Austin early Sunday, fire officials said.

Austin fire crews responded to the blaze at 3921 Shavano Drive near Slaughter Lane and Brodie Lane around 7 a.m.

The fire was confined to a bedroom and caused $30,000 in structural damage and $10,000 in content damage, fire officials said.

All four residents were able to exit the home safely because of a working smoke alarm, officials said.

