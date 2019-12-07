A sizable number of residents registered their ire Saturday with the city of Austin’s ongoing effort to overhaul the decades-old land development code during a marathon public hearing.

The hearing was the only one before the Austin City Council on Monday considers preliminary approval of the code rewrite, which will dictate what can be built and where throughout the city of Austin.

In total, 703 people indicated their thoughts on the proposed rewrite with 483 — or about 69% — signing up as against the rewrite as it stands.

The land development code rewrite broadly aims to address a housing shortage by encouraging the construction of 135,000 new housing units in the next decade. The hope is that the city can do that while preserving neighborhoods and encouraging density near the city’s more well-traveled streets in so-called transition zones.

However, many have scoffed at transition zones as an existential threat to well-established Central Austin neighborhoods.

“What you are proposing is taking my home away,” said Virginia Hoffman, a District 9 resident.

The fear among central Austin residents could be seen in the makeup of the speakers who signed up. Nearly one-third of speakers indicated they were in centrally located District 9. Of those 218 residents, 71 percent indicated they were against the rewrite.

“This is too fast, it is too big, and it has had no input,” District 9 resident Thad Swiderski said. “There’s been no input. None of my neighbors knew anything about this until just weeks ago.”

The makeup of speakers also showed that those districts most engaged with the rewrite correspond with the council members most skeptical of the rewrite: Alison Alter, Ann Kitchen, Leslie Pool and Kathie Tovo.

Together, speakers from their districts made up 68% of the people who came to City Hall for Saturday's hearing. Those districts cover a large majority of the city’s urban core and historic Central Austin neighborhoods.

The somewhat homogeneous makeup of the speakers was not lost on Jennifer Houlihan, a District 5 resident, who as a white homeowner older than 50, said she has been well-represented in the numerous meetings leading up to Saturday’s hearing. Houlihan urged the council to “focus on the facts.”

“There are some that say everyone on the council wants to eliminate single-family housing,” she said. “That is no more true than saying windmills cause cancer.”

A common criticism among the code’s detractors is about the speed at which the city has gone from releasing the Oct. 4 draft code and zoning map to preliminary approval next week. While the code rewrite was initially proposed back in 2012, and the city has been releasing drafts since 2017 in the rewrite effort then called CodeNext, many in the community felt shut out of the conversation.

“It has become clear that you don’t want to hear what we are saying about (the code),” said Jane Bradbury, a District 4 resident.

Speakers also repeatedly decried the city’s refusal to accept individual property owner protests to the code changes, something that could trigger litigation as the process moves forward.

But the reaction Saturday wasn’t all negative.

Outside City Hall, local organizations AURA and Environment Texas held a rally to support the land development code rewrite.

“If we want an Austin that's for everyone, frankly, if we want our businesses to be successful here, if we want our community to be successful, we've got to build more housing, so that more people can live here,” said Phyllis Snodgrass, CEO of Austin Habitat for Humanity. “We need a new land development code to help us make that happen.”

Meanwhile, some collected signatures in an ongoing effort to recall Mayor Steve Adler and other council members. They collected more than 500 signatures Saturday, according to one volunteer.

Groups for and against the rewrite of land development regulations also gathered outside of City Hall to plead their cases to members of the public whose minds might not be set on how the city should approach the overhaul.

The city has been pursuing an overhaul of the land development code and zoning map since the release of the 2012 Imagine Austin comprehensive plan. That plan envisioned a “compact and connected” city with dense city centers connected by robust public transit.

