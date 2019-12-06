Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday! The work week will end the way it began with warm temperatures and sunny skies!

Temperatures will rise to a high near 69 degrees throughout the day, the National Weather Service said. Some patchy fog will clear out of the area by 7 a.m., forecasters said.

Sunshine will keep the day warm but north-northwest winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph and could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Skies will stay mostly clear at night when temperatures decrease to a low around 42 degrees, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 65. Mostly clear at night with a low around 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 73. South winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 58.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 44. West-northwest winds blowing 5 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. The winds will become north after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 56. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 59. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 62.