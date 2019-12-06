AUSTIN

Law enforcement agencies

host Hiring Expo on Tuesday

The Austin Law Enforcement Hiring Expo will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Austin, 6505 N. Interstate 35.

Job seekers will have time to meet with several law enforcement agencies, and are advised to come dressed for success and bring résumés.

To register: bit.ly/2DJeLS9.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

Parkinson’s arts show

takes place Saturday

Power for Parkinson’s will host its Creative Arts Showcase from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Northwest Recreation Center, 2913 Northland Drive.

The free showcase will feature inspired works by Austin’s Parkinson's community.

To register: pfpartshow.eventbrite.com.

AUSTIN

Local businesses raise

thousands of items for Caritas

Austin Detours recently partnered with dozens of local businesses to raise more than 5,000 items for Caritas of Austin through its in-house volunteer initiative on Giving Back Tuesday titled “Thanksgiving Back.”

Caritas of Austin, which serves the Austin homeless community, was selected as the recipient after members of the Austin Detours team volunteered at Caritas in November. Items that were donated include food, small kitchen appliances and kitchenware.

GEORGETOWN

Mental health workshop

offered Sunday for free

NAMI Central Texas, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer a free, four-hour workshop for people who have loved ones with a mental health diagnosis.

The training will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Georgetown Health Foundation, 2423 Williams Drive, Suite 101.

The Family and Friends workshop will teach participants about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and resources.

To register: namicentraltx.org/families/workshops.

LEANDER

Residents can apply

to join city committee

The Leander City Council is accepting applications through Dec. 13 from residents interested in advising on the city’s comprehensive plan 2020 update, which will guide future growth and development.

Topics include land use, economic development, housing, environmental protection, cultural and historic preservation and transportation. Applicants must be a resident of the city.

The council will appoint members to an advisory committee to meet regularly throughout the update process and make recommendations to the city. The 16-member committee will include representatives from standing boards and commissions, and other members selected by council.

The City Council will appoint members for the committee at the regularly scheduled Dec. 19 meeting. Committee meetings will begin in January.

Applications should be delivered to City Secretary Dara Crabtree in Leander City Hall, 105 N. Brushy St.

For applications: 512-528-2743; dcrabtree@leandertx.gov; bit.ly/2QYh4IW.

BASTROP

Petco hosts weekend

Adoption Extravaganza

Petco, 739 Texas 71, will host an Adoption Extravaganza event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The event will feature dogs available for adoption. Dogs are spayed/neutered with microchip, rabies vax, age appropriate vax, dewormer, heartworm prevent/testing and flea/tick control.

HUTTO

Christmas tree lighting

takes place Friday night

The city of Hutto Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Christmas tree lighting from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday on East Street.

The free event will feature holiday crafts hosted by local churches and civic organizations, holiday entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus.

SAN MARCOS

New mural dedication

Saturday at Wonder World

The city of San Marcos will host a dedication of its newest mural at noon Saturday at Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park, 1000 Prospect St.

The mural, titled “Wild Rice,” was completed in early December and commissioned by the city’s Mural Arts Committee.

Artist Christopher Rodriguez will join members of the City Council, the Arts Commission and the Mural Arts Committee for the public dedication.

