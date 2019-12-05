Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel J. “Danny” Bueno presented the United Veterans Burial Association with a $50,000 grant Thursday morning on behalf of the Wyatt Foundation.

The United States Burial Association is a volunteer organization of veterans who provide military funeral honors at veterans’ memorial services.

Sheriff Bueno explained to the Wyatt Foundation that the group’s 10-year-old van was continually out of service and no longer dependable for transporting the Burial Association honor guard volunteers to funerals.

A $50,000 grant for a new Ford Transit Commercial XLT van, with a raised ceiling, was awarded.