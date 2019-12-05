9:20 a.m. update: A boil water notice for four campuses in the Bastrop school district has been canceled, district officials said.

Cedar Creek High School and Bluebonnet Elementary School are expected to reopen in time for class on Friday, officials said.

Earlier: Classes at Cedar Creek High School and Bluebonnet Elementary School in Bastrop have been canceled for the day because of an Aqua Water Supply pipeline break, Bastrop school district officials said.

While no other schools in the district are closed, some are under a boil water notice, district officials said.

The following schools are under a boil water notice:

• Cedar Creek Elementary School

• Cedar Creek Intermediate School

• Cedar Creek Middle School

• Red Rock Elementary School

"The campus has plenty of bottled water available for students and staff, and school will go on as normal at these campuses," district officials said.

Students already on buses when district officials announced school closures around 7 a.m. will be dropped off at school where arrangements can be made to get them back home, officials said.

All other bus routes to Cedar Creek High School have been canceled.