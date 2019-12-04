Wednesday forecast for Austin: Another day of nice weather that will have us wanting to eat lunch outside? Count us in!

Skies will be sunny during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 71 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday will mark the third day this work week that the weather has been perfect for hanging out outside!

Skies will be partly cloudy at night when temperatures drop to a low around 47 degrees, forecasters said.

Sunshine and warm temperatures will last through the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 67. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly clear at night with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 66. Mostly clear at night with a low around 47.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 75. South-southwest winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 57.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 48.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 61.