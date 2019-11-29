6:30 p.m. update: A dense fog advisory is now in effect for a large portion of Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

The fog is currently affecting areas west of Interstate 35 in Central Texas and the Hill Country, including Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Burnet, Llano, Gillespie and Blanco counties.

The fog may break up as a warm front moves into the area, which may be possible later tonight, the weather service said.

Meteorologists said they plan to adjust the advisory throughout the evening as fog settles in some areas while lifting out of others.

Drivers are encouraged to use low beam headlights and increase the distance between other cars on the road, a statement from meteorologists said.

Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday! We hope you get to spend the day eating Thanksgiving leftovers and avoiding the rain, fog and clouds that are slated for Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be cloudy after fog clears out around 9 a.m., forecasters said. The high temperature for Friday will be around 76 degrees.

A 50% chance of rain during the day will decrease to a 20% chance at night, forecasters said.

Skies will stay cloudy through the evening as temperatures dip to a low around 68 degrees.

South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph at night, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain before noon and a high near 79. Skies will gradually clear up throughout the day. Clear at night with a low around 47.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 64. Clear at night with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 63. Mostly clear at night with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 74.