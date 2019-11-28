By AGN Media

Amarillo-based Xcel Energy is offering tips on saving money and, above all, staying safe as area residents turn their attention to stringing holiday lights for the festivities to come in December.

“Safety should always be our first consideration regardless of the type of lighting we choose,” said Ronnie Walker, Xcel Energy regional manager for Community Relations, in a news release. “And as we choose our lights, it’s good to think about not only what they cost to purchase, but also how much energy they use.”

Strings of LED lights still cost more to purchase than strings of traditional incandescent lights, but because LED lights use a fraction of the energy traditional holiday lights use, they have a minimal impact on a monthly electric bill, Walker said.

Energy.gov, an information website maintained by the U.S. Department of Energy, offers a cost comparison on its LED Lighting page that shows traditional incandescent C9 lights for a 6-foot Christmas tree cost about $10 to power for 40 days. The LED equivalents would only cost about 27 cents to operate during that same period. These estimated costs are based on kilowatt-hour prices very close to Xcel Energy’s Texas and New Mexico residential electricity rates.

These savings add up over time. Energy.gov estimates it would cost $122.19 to purchase and power incandescent C9 bulbs for a six-foot tree over a 10-year period, but LED lights would only cost $17.99 to purchase and operate over that period. Similar savings can be achieved with LED mini lights over incandescent mini lights.

LED lights are also safer than traditional holiday lighting because they put off very little heat, and the epoxy lenses are more resistant to breakage. Better yet, up to 25 strings of LED lights can be connected end to end without overloading a wall socket.

Walker added that customers should check to ensure their light strings and extension cords are not cut, frayed or located close to a heat source. And if hanging lights outdoors, customers should keep at least 10 feet away from electric wires and exercise extreme caution when using ladders to reach rooftops and tree branches.