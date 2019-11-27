More cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than on any other day, according to the National Fire Protection Association, a fire safety advocacy group. U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,600 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving in 2017, the most recent data found.

The NFPA says unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths, and cooking equipment was the second leading cause of home fire deaths. For a safer holiday meal, the group suggests you should:

• Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top.

• Keep children away from a hot stove, hot dishes or hot liquids.

• Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, purses or bags.

• Be sure electric cords from active appliances are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

• Make sure your smoke alarms are working.

And if you’re deep frying a turkey this year, one of the more risky culinary maneuvers this holiday, here are a few safety tips from the Austin Fire Department:

• Don’t use too much oil: The turkey will displace the oil in a fryer pot; if there’s too much oil, it will spill out and possibly catch fire on the burner. Do a dry run with water in the pot to figure out how much oil you’ll need to use.

• Thaw the turkey first: When ice is dropped into hot oil, it vaporizes and causes the oil to pop and spatter, so thaw your turkey before you fry it. Give a frozen turkey at least three days in the refrigerator.

• Don’t drop it in: Slowly lower your thawed turkey into the pot to prevent oil from splashing out and possibly catching fire. Don’t use water to put out an oil fire; water will only spread it. Instead, use a fire extinguisher — so keep one nearby.

• Keep your distance: Maintain a safe distance from any building and keep the fire away from any wooden structures.

• Never leave an active fryer: Many frying pots do not have thermostat controls, and, if unattended, the oil will continue to heat until the point of combustion.