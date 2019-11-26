LOUISVILLE — Cate Norris of Rowlett traveled many miles to the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville in order to exhibit her Shorthorn heifer, “WHR Queen of Sonny”, who was bred by WHR Shorthorns of Van Alstyne.

WHR has been raising and breeding Shorthorn cattle since the 1920s. Owned and operated by Bill and Becky Rasor, WHR has won multiple National Champions and Junior National Champions in the Shorthorn breed.

“We are very excited to be here at NAILE,” the Rasors said in a prepared statement.

The North American International Livestock Exposition celebrated its 46th year as the World’s Largest Purebred Livestock Show. Equine, cattle, swine, goats, sheep and multiple other species are shown by exhibitors that come from across the nation to compete for a championship title they can bring back to their hometown.

NAILE also hosts numerous judging contests for 4-H, FFA and collegiate youth to test their skills against peers from all over the nation. Public speaking, livestock judging and quiz bowls are just a few of the opportunities these youth have to enhance their knowledge and talents within the agriculture industry.

The North American Championship Rodeo (Great Lakes Finals) were held from Nov. 14-16 in Freedom Hall at the center. From bull riders to clowns, the top men and women in each category come to compete in the circuit finals of the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association.