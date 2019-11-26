Grayson County drivers are invited to share their thoughts on proposed safety solutions for U.S. Highway 82 when the Texas Department of Transportation hosts two public meetings on highway improvements.

The first meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Dillingham Intermediate School, 1701 Gallagher Drive, Sherman. The second meeting will be held at the same time on Dec. 5 at S&S Middle School, 200 Ram Avenue, Sadler.

Both meetings will follow an open-house format where participants will be free to submit comments, ask questions and browse traffic data and maps. TxDOT’s efforts will be focused on the stretch of Hwy 82 between FM 1417 in Sherman and the Grayson-Cooke County line.

“The proposed solutions for this roadway are designed to enhance traffic and freight safety; decrease the likelihood of crashes; and improve intersection and interchange safety, mobility and operations,” TxDOT said in an emailed news release.

The open house will be conducted in English, but requests for an interpreter or other special communication accommodations can be made through Dec. 1. Public comments will also be accepted outside the meetings, but must be submitted online or by mail.

To request a special accommodation, or if additional assistance is required, call TxDOT at 903-892-6529.

