Tarleton State University supporters are invited to kick off the holiday season on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3 — a global day of philanthropy — by giving to their favorite academic program, student activity or scholarship.

The event, a 24-hour period when people give to their favorite organizations, is an international online fundraising event.

“Generous donors make the difference in Tarleton offering an education of excellence for our 13,000 students,” said Janice Horak, assistant vice president for Development. “Academic programs and student activities help them transform from today’s students into tomorrow’s professional leaders. And, scholarships are essential to ensure that students won’t struggle financially. Every donation made on Giving Tuesday will have an impact on a student.”

To give, visit https://givingday.tarleton.edu/between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Last year, more than 150 donors gifted Tarleton programs more than $164,000.

This is the third year for the university to participate in the annual global celebration. Since its beginning in 2012, Giving Tuesday has grown significantly with donors throughout the world participating. Since its inception, Giving Tuesday has raised more than $1 billion in 60 countries.

In 2018, U.S. gifts totaled in excess of $380 million. This year organizers expect more than 3.5 million gifts nationwide for more than $400 million in almost 200 community campaigns.