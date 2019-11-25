Since Oct. 18, Van Alstyne Police have received 777 calls for service and investigated 53 incidents, resulting in numerous arrests including one for felony possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Barnes reported that at 10:26 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were called to a convenience store at the corner of Van Alstyne Parkway (FM 121) and the U.S. Highway 75 service road. The caller said someone was passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Police contacted the man, who appeared to have been under the influence of narcotics. When the suspect declined to give permission to search his vehicle, the Van Alstyne officer called for assistance from the Howe Police K-9 team. The dog ran the perimeter of the car and alerted on the possibility of drugs inside it. Police obtained a search warrant and found a stash of what field-tested to be methamphetamine, along with some prescription medications not prescribed for the suspect.

Police jailed the suspect, a 43-year-old Van Alstyne man, on a felony charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams. Bail was set at $200,000, payable in surety bonds. Since his incarceration, his previous bail on a charge of driving while license invalid was suspended and new bail set at $3,000, for a total of $203,000.

On Nov. 8, police answered another call of a person possibly passed out inside a vehicle. This was in the 200 block of South Preston. Police found the suspect, age 54 and from Van Alstyne, to be in possession of methamphetamine, as determined by a field test, Barnes said. This suspect was jailed on a charge of possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram. Bail was set at the jail at $5,000, which he posted on Nov. 21 for his release.

Similarly, on Nov. 1, police stopped a vehicle on the traffic violation of having defective equipment. As the traffic stop progressed, Barnes said, the officer had reason to ask for permission to search the vehicle. The Sherman driver consented, and the officer found prescription medication that wasn’t prescribed to the driver. He jailed the suspect on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs. The suspect posted bail of $2,500 in surety bonds later the same day for his release.

On Nov. 8, a 22-year-old Van Alstyne woman went to jail on a charge of possession of controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than one gram in a drug free zone. Barnes said this arrest happened after a traffic stop was made because of a moving violation. The suspect was found with a bottle of THC oil. She posted bail in the amount of $5,000 in surety bonds and was released later that day.

A Van Alstyne man, age 37, went to jail on Oct. 22 on charges of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3, less than 28 grams. He posted surety bonds for $1,500 bail and $277 in cash bail for his release.

On Oct. 24, police made a traffic stop and, following protocol, checked to see whether there were outstanding warrants against the driver. There was one, the officer found, issued in Grayson County, charging him with theft between $100-$750, and the officer jailed him on that warrant. The suspect, a Denison man, posted bail of $1,000 in surety bonds.

On Oct. 25, police began the investigation into the theft by credit card abuse from a complainant on Rigsby. The victim said someone had used his credit/debit card several times in the McKinney area. The investigation continues.

A traffic stop on U.S. Highway 75 on Nov. 4 resulted in the arrest of a Denison man on warrants. The warrants charged him with motion to revoke on a previous drug charge and issued out of the 59th District Court; aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and issued by the Justice of the Peace 1; and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, issued by Denison police. Bail on the last two total $40,496, but the revocation of probation allows for no bail.

On Nov. 9, police arrested a 19-year-old Van Alstyne man on a charge of possession of marijuana. The arrest followed a traffic stop on Van Alstyne Parkway. The officer determined the driver had no driver’s license. He found the marijuana inside the vehicle. Bail of $2,500 was paid the following day in surety bonds.

A Van Alstyne woman posted bail of $1,500 in surety bonds the day following her incarceration in Grayson County Jail. Police had been called to a crash in the 400 block of South Waco. Barnes said the officer, believing the woman might be intoxicated, gave her a field sobriety test, which the suspect failed, and then he took her into custody on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

A magistrate released a Plano man the day following his arrest. The suspect was jailed following a traffic stop on Van Alstyne Parkway on Nov. 18. The officer found methamphetamine in the suspect’s possession, Barnes said. The officer field-tested the substance and confirmed it was methamphetamine and was of a small amount. However, at the jail the next morning, according to Grayson County Jail records, the magistrate found no probable cause for the arrest and released the suspect without bail.