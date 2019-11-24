An executive at the Austin-based media company Rooster Teeth who was arrested earlier this month over accusations of beating and choking his wife is no longer employed by the company, a company spokeswoman said Sunday.

Michael Jonathan Quinn, the company’s 39-year-old vice president of product and engineering, was charged with aggravated assault after his wife filed a police report.

On Nov. 8, the woman approached the West Lake Hills police station with a bloodied right ear, bruising and redness to several areas of her body and reported that she had been assaulted by Quinn at their home earlier that day, according to an arrest affidavit.

Quinn’s wife reported that Quinn was out partying with a friend on the day before the assault and returned at 5 a.m. the next day drunk and high. When she arrived home from work at around 11 a.m., Quinn questioned her about where she had been before punching her in the stomach multiple times and once in the head, according to the affidavit.

He later approached her with a handgun and pointed it at her head, saying "I understand why some people use guns and knives, but I’ve always said if I’m going to kill you I’m going to use my hands," according to the affidavit. He then tossed the gun onto a bed.

As she tried to walk out the front door, he slammed the door shut, crushing her right hand, the affidavit says. He then began punching her in the chest and head, the affidavit says, and grabbed her by the throat with both hands and fell on top of her, smashing her head against the floor.

"It was a death grip," she told police. "I thought I was going to die."

He choked her for several seconds, and she lost consciousness, the affidavit says. When she came to, Quinn bit her ear and her hand, the affidavit says.

The woman told police that Quinn said, "after I kill you ... I know where I’m going to bury your body in the backyard," the affidavit says.

Quinn was arrested last week and has since been released on a $100,000 bond.