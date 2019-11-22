SOUTH AUSTIN

Upgrades to be celebrated

Saturday at Little Stacy Park

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department and the South River City Citizens Neighborhood Association will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to celebrate improvements to Little Stacy Neighborhood Park, 1500 Alameda Drive. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Improvements include sidewalks and restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, concrete pads with picnic tables and grills, a new basketball half-court and rain gardens. The park features site grading for drainage control, electrical service to existing structures, site lighting fixtures to enhance park safety and tennis court lighting.

EAST AUSTIN

Event to introduce

volunteerism to kids

Generation Serve will host its third annual Austin Families Give Back event, a free, citywide day of service to introduce children and families to volunteerism, from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave St.

Families can sample hands-on, kid-friendly volunteer projects. The event will support 30 local nonprofits working in the areas of animal care, child welfare, education, environmentalism, health and wellness, poverty and senior support.

For information: generationserve.org.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Learn how to create

your nature playground

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is offering a workshop Saturday for adults to help create a nature playground for their children in their own backyard.

Create Space for Nature Play at Home runs from 9 a.m. to noon. If you don’t have a backyard, you’ll also learn how to make use of other outdoor areas. The cost is $45. Wildflower Center members receive a discount.

To register or for more information: wildflower.org/event/nature-play-design-workshop.

EAST AUSTIN

Children in Nature

workshop on Saturday

The ninth annual Children in Nature workshop will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina St.

Activities will include kids yoga, capoeira, dance therapy, storytelling, martial arts and T-shirt printing. Complimentary vegetarian-friendly food provided by Wunderpilz, Me and the Bees, the Soup Peddler, JuiceLand and Whole Foods.

EAST AUSTIN

Sixty years of birding

honored at Hornsby Bend

Travis Audubon and Austin Water will host a 60 Years of Birding at Hornsby Bend celebration from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hornsby Bend Center for Environmental Research, 2210 FM 973.

The event will feature free birding field trips, informational tables and activities, food and an evening program about the history of Hornsby Bend birds and birders including a photography presentation by Greg Lasley.

For a schedule or registration: bit.ly/HornsbyCelebration.

ROUND ROCK

Turkey Trot 5K

slated for Saturday

The Turkey Trot 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Community Park Trail near the Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive.

The race is for runners of all skill levels. Registration can be made online or at the community center 30 minutes before the race. Cost is $5 per person or $10 per family. Proceeds support trail maintenance, markers and improvements.

To register: bit.ly/34Akp4B.

SMITHVILLE

Clothing swap takes place

Saturday at Rec Center

Reduce Reuse Remake will host a clothes swap event from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Smithville Recreation Center, 106 Gazley St.

Participants can bring what they can and take what they need. Only clean clothing will be accepted. Sewists and screen printing will be available to customize clothing. Items will be sorted by size and cut, and there will be sections for children, infants and maternity.

American-Statesman staff