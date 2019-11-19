Tuesday forecast for Austin: Layer up y’all! The day will be as Texas as ever with multiple climates to dress for.

The morning will start off cool. Temperatures were just 47 degrees at the weather station at Camp Mabry at 6:30 a.m.

But don’t reach for a full turtleneck just yet— the high will get up to 78 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The warm, daytime temperatures will be coupled with sunny skies, making Tuesday pretty toasty.

Tuesday’s high is above normal for Nov. 19 in Austin. Usually, according to climate data, this day has a high of 70 degrees.

Nighttime temperatures will have a warmer-than-normal low of 60 degrees, forecasters said. The low on Nov. 19 is usually between 44 and 49 degrees, according to climate data.

Skies will become increasingly cloudy throughout the night and patchy fog is expected after 3 a.m.

The fog will last through the morning commute on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. and then mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain after noon. The high will be near 77. South-southeast winds blowing 5 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after midnight and a low around 66. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 78. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 42.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 63. Mostly clear at night with a low around 42.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 71.