'LUNCH FOR A CAUSE' COMMUNITY GARDEN BENEFIT NOV. 21

“Lunch for a Cause,” a fundraiser to benefit the Brownwood Area Community Garden, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at 509 W. Commerce (Firestone) in Brownwood. Lunches consisting of pulled pork sandwiches prepared by Chipster’s Grill, chips, a cookie and drink will be sold for $9 a plate. Proceeds will benefit the final stage of the Brownwood Area Community Garden’s Revitalization project. Delivery is available with a minimum order of three meals. Call 325-430-3894.

GREATER FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH THANKSGIVING FEAST NOV. 23

Greater Faith Community Church will hold its Community Thanksgiving Feast from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at 505 Cordell Street (Bennie Houston Center). Come out and enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal, fun and fellowship. Van Service will be provided. Call Jerry at 325-203-3939 for more information. This is a free event.

GIRL SCOUTS SPACE SCIENCE WORKSHOP NOV. 23

The Girl Scouts will hold a Space Science Workshop, open to Cadettes and older, from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at 901 at Avenue B. Come observe and explore light and what it teaches us about the universe. Registration closes Nov. 15 and the cost is $3 per girl.

FIFTH SATURDAY FELLOWSHIP RIDE NOV. 30

The Fifth Saturday Fellowship Ride will meet at Stripes on West Commerce in Brownwood at 9 a.m. Nov. 30. Kick stands up at 9:30 am. Ride to be announced at the event. The ride will last until lunch and then return. This is a ride to gather items of clothing for the homeless, food for the hungry, etc. to be donated to the Homeless Ministry at New Beginnings Church. Socks, gloves, moneym anything you feel would be useful to the New Beginnings Church. The 5th Saturday Ride is a ministery of Fisherman's Chapel U.M.C Brownwood CMA Chapter will be assisted. Please RSVP to the P.O.C Billy Murphey at 325-647-4679 or billymurpheyjr@rocketmail.com.

BROWN COUNTY GIVES ANNOUNCES GIVING TUESDAY DEC. 3

Brown County Gives is a collaborative effort among local Brown County non-profits to focus National Giving Tuesday efforts locally. In 2019 Giving Tuesday is on Dec. 3. For more information and a list of the non-profits participating please visit our Facebook page or our website.

BANGS CHIRSTMAS PARADE DEC. 7

Sponsored by the Bangs MDD (Municipal Development District), the Bangs Lions Club will be presenting this year's Christmas parade. The parade is scheduled for Dec. 7. Lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. near the bus barn on Gantt St., with the parade kicking off at 6:30 p.m. The parade will go down Fitzgerald, turn on First Street and end at Bangs City Park (not the ball fields). The best decorated entrant this year will win $50. There is no entry fee — just show up. At the conclusion of the parade, (bring your cameras) you can have photos taken with Santa at the city park. Free cookies and refreshments will be served. Again, everything is free. For questions, call/text Rick at 325-200-1276.

NO EMPTY BOWL BAKE SALE DEC. 7

The No Empty Bowl Bake Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Dec. 7 at Firestone Tire to benefit the pet food pantry and TNR Brownwood. All kinds of baked goods, muffins, muffin tops, loaf cakes and more. Donation of pet food and cat litter appreciated. We will be raffling two gift cards to be drawn during the sale. Help us fill a Toyota Highlander.

GIRL SCOUTS ELECTRIC WONDERLAND DEC. 14

The Girl Scouts will host an Electric Wonderland, open to junior age Girl Scouts and older, from noon to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 901 Avenue B. Come make holiday jewelry by transforming small circuits into holiday attire everyone will want this holiday season. Registration closes Dec. 8 and the cost is $25 per girl.

CHILDREN'S CHRISTMAS RALLY AT NORTHRIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH DEC. 14

The first annual Children's Christmas Rally will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Northridge Baptist Church located at 4875 U.S. 183 North in Early. Ages potty trained through fifth grade welcome. The event will include Christmas carols, crafts, stories, movies, lunch, and more. Contact Ron Winsman at (325) 200-1207 for more information.

BRMC SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Do you seek opportunities to help others? Do you have a loving and giving heart? If so, you are needed! Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers are looking for both men and women to assist patients and families in seven different areas of the hospital. You would then be trained in any area you choose. If you are interest in becoming a Volunteer, please call Andrea Lee, 325-649-3392.