A six-year-old was critically injured in a shooting, struck by gunfire that came through his home’s window Friday evening in West Lubbock.

At 8:31 p.m. on Friday, patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5000 block of 38th Street, according to Lubbock police.

Upon arrival, officers learned that 6-year-old year old male had been shot.

Police learned that the victim and three other family members were in the residence when an unknown person or persons fired a weapon through the front living room window, striking the child and his grandmother.

The child was taken by EMS to University Medical Center where he remained in critical condition Saturday.

The grandmother suffered a minor injury and was treated and released at the scene by EMS.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting and no suspect description was immediately available.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the scene and continues to investigate. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Detective Madrigal at (806) 300-6685.