It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and on Friday, downtown merchants located near the Erath County courthouse square will take part in one of the most festive nights of the season - the Holiday Open House.

This year’s event will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday and include food, drinks, drawings and special deals from the 15 participating businesses.

“This event started years ago with Scott’s Flowers, and we all started piggybacking on it; they definitely set the precedent,” said KayLee Pemberton, president of the Downtown Merchants Association. “All of the businesses will be decorated for Christmas and it’s a fun way to get into the holiday spirit and promote shopping local.”

Cynthia Huckabee, owner of Silver Wings, said this is one of her favorite events of the year.

“This is always a big night for us,” Huckabee said. ”We will have snacks, Christmas punch, door busters and grab bags. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Huckabee said residents who make a point to shop local means “everything” to businesses like hers.

“It’s what keeps my doors open,” she said. “We appreciate our customers.”

Hearsay Wine Bar located on College Street will take part in Friday’s festivities for the first time.

“We still aren’t officially open for business, but we will open our doors Friday evening so people can get a sneak peak,” said owner Lisa Pendleton.

Friday’s weather is expected to be sunny, but brisk with a high of 57 degrees.

“It’s going to be a beautiful night,” Pemberton said. “It’s a time to come out, walk around, eat and enjoy everything downtown has to offer.”