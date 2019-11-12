A man groped a 13-year-old girl and her mother and later exposing himself to them at an East Austin park on Sunday, police allege in court documents.

Officers arrived at Givens District Park at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after the mother called to report the man, identified by police as 47-year-old Roderic Whitley, an arrest affidavit said.

The mother told police Whitley approached her parked car and stuck his body through the open window. He then squeezed the mother’s breasts and reached toward her purse, the affidavit said.

She then pushed him out of the vehicle and closed the driver’s side window, she told police.

Whitley, then went around to the passenger’s side, where the 13-year-old was sitting, the affidavit said. The teen told police he grabbed her thigh and squeezed hard enough to cause pain.

She told police she began to scream and move toward her mother, but Whitley held his grip on her thigh. He then let her go and started walking away, according to the affidavit.

Another child then got inside the vehicle when Whitley walked away, and the mother called police.

The mother and daughter told police they saw Whitley walk into the middle of the road and act like he was fighting with someone. He then dropped his pants and underwear and starting touching himself, the report said.

Police said when they found Whitley, he was stumbling and his eyes were watery, glassy and bloodshot. He was also mumbling and salivating profusely, according to the affidavit.

Whitley was charged with burglary of a vehicle with previous convictions, public intoxication, indecency with a child by exposure, indecent exposure and indecent assault.

He was in the Travis County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at a combined amount of $85,000 for all of the charges.