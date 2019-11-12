Food is fun in the Texas Hill Country AVA. Last week, three restaurants with national reputations. This week, others to explore.

• Silver Creek Beer Garden & Restaurant. Authentic German and Texas-American fare. Largest beer selection in the Hill Country (their claim), good range of wine choices, full bar. Silver Creek scores well because, unlike many other Hill Country eateries, they are open seven days a week and usually offer live music both at lunch and dinner. Indoor and outdoor dining. Well-prepared food.

• Trattoria Lisina. Upscale Italian classics; fresh, locally grown produce; fresh seafood; excellent wine selection. Trattoria Lisina is located next to Duchman Family Winery. They share the same architect who created the Tuscany-inspired gems. You can make it a great day by visiting Duchman for afternoon tasting, then walk over to Lisina for an indulgent Italian dining experience.

• Crossroads Saloon & Steakhouse. Hill Country chic with emphasis on beef and seafood, but you can throw in quail and other exotic items. The atmosphere is tasteful Texas; the building originally was a taxidermy shop and general store built in 1913. There is live music in the capacious bar. You can score half-pricing on select bottles of wine on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

• Nury’s International Cuisine. Originally located on Main Street where focus was breakfast and lunch, chef Nury Lopez recently moved to a larger location. Breakfast and lunch remain main draws, but dinner now is served Thursday–Saturday with cloth napkins and tablecloths. I enjoyed a stunningly perfect crusted salmon—not a set menu item, but often a daily feature. The atmosphere is relaxed and family friendly. Adequate wine selection, full bar; friendly, high quality serving staff.

• Bejas Grill. Puts you in the heart of the bustling Main Street scene with more tables outside than in the dining room. If the weather is right, ask for outside. Live music is standard. On weekend nights you can people-watch, a captivating part of your Fredericksburg experience. Menu is American/Southwestern with emphasis on tacos and margaritas (chose from more than 20 tequilas), but there are steak, fish, pasta entrees. Open seven days a week.

Note about Hill Country restaurants: Call or check online about days and hours. Many close one or two days a week. Several focus on lunch rather than dinner—although all recommended above do dinner some nights.

