Thursday

Nov 7, 2019 at 9:06 PM


Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending Nov. 4:


• Giorgio’s Pizza, 1018 Broadway


• Jojo’s She Shack, 7206 59th St.


• Silklab Designs, 3601 Trenton Ave.


• Mano Negra Brewing Co., 2610 Salem Ave.


• RJ’s Cleaning Service, 2301 50th St. Apt. 51


• Sweet Celebrations, 1603 57th St.


• Metropolitan Community Church of Lubbock, 4501 University Ave.


• Braden Birk’s Ebay Resale, 2520 Marsha Sharp Freeway


• Long Range Innovations LLC, 2417 Stanford St.


• Still Shine’n Customs and Collision, 2701 N. Frankford Ave. Unit 9


• Tandem Well Service LLC, 5803 12th St.


• Angela’s Professional Estate Liquidation, 227 U.S. Highway 87


• Interiors by Joyclyn, 3615 90th St.


• It’s a Green Day, 2114 143rd St.


• Laced, 9123 Boston Ave.


• Wilson’s Woodworks, 3201 112th St.


• Candyfloss & Co., 5811 102nd St. Apt. 76


• Glow Tanning & Spa, 5109 82nd St. Unit 8


• Grace Lane Creations, 7814 Pontiac Ave.


• Grounded Beauty, 4425 82nd St. Apt. 2246


• Koontz Creative, 4920 79th St.


• May + Marie, 4407 88th St.


• Roomers Interiors, 11605 Utica Ave.


• Shae’s Boutique, 6037 73rd St.


• The Sunshine and Reign Boutique, 5504 74th St.