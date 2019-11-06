Wednesday forecast for Austin: Last time we checked, it was November! Mother Nature seems to have missed the message as temperatures will be warm once again during the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 81 degrees and skies will be mostly cloudy, forecasters said. Skies will have patchy fog before 9 a.m.

The normal high for Nov. 6 in Austin is 75 degrees, according to climate data.

Tuesday was also warmer than usual. Temperatures were 10 degrees above normal with a high of 85 degrees recorded at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to the weather service.

The low temperature for Wednesday is an above-normal 63 degrees, forecasters said. Typically, the low on Nov. 6 is 49 degrees at the airport and 54 degrees at Austin’s main weather station at Camp Mabry, according to climate data.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy at night. Conditions will be dry until after midnight when patchy drizzle and fog are expected.

Temperatures will start to cool down on Thursday when rain is likely, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Temperatures will rise to 70 by 11 a.m. and then fall to 57 throughout the day. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 25 mph gusts. Cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 46. North winds blowing 15 mph at night could have 25 mph gusts.

Friday: Cloudy with a high near 58. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 66. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 47.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 50.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 61. Cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 38.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 48.