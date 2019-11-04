JV

The JV Jaguars beat the Waxahachie Life Mustangs by a score of 29-16 on Thursday night to improve their overall season record to 5-3 and district record to 3-0. The offense pounded the rock, running all over the Mustangs for 4 quarters. Caleb Hall, Ty Taylor, Josh Manley, and Reese Wuench were the leading rushers for the Jags and all had big time runs. Hall and Wuench also added a rushing touchdown in the contest. Wuench also had a touchdown grab from quarterback Luke Ledbetter. Ledbetter also had a touchdown run on a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage all night long to lead this football team to victory, led by Matthew Blankenship and Connor Powell. Fullback Sam Sinclair also had multiple key blocks to spring Jaguar ball carriers during the game.

The Jaguar defense also game up big with physical tackling and discipline play. The defensive line played fantastic led by Jake Godfrey and Jacob Womack. Sam SInclair dominated at the linebacker position leading the team in tackles. SInclair made several huge plays and tackles for loss. Trevor Atwell and Tommy McKee played extremely well on the back end with several big pass break ups.

Tyler Golden made two big plays on kickoff return to give the Jags great field position.

The JV Jags will play their last game of the season next week in Mabank for the district championship,

Freshmen Red

The Heritage 9th Red Jaguars won a narrow one against Waxahachie Life by a score of 21-20. The Jaguars found themselves up 7-0 early with a touchdown run by Zane Montelongo. However, Waxahachie Life answered bringing the score to 8-7. The jaguars never quit though. The defense came up big with major stops by Mitchell Nicholas, Damian Alexander, and Jake Howard. Offensively the jaguars were able to run well behind the line led by Elijah Mankins. The 9th Red Jaguars move to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district play on the season. They will be on the road next week in Mabank for their final game of the season.

Freshmen Chrome

The Freshmen Chrome Team lost to a good Highland Park team 28-8. The Scots jumped up quick and the Jags fought hard to respond, but came up short. Jordan Moffett had a couple of good tackles, next to a couple off pass breakups by Major Vaughn. The offensive line led by John Pologruto and Andrew Escalante created some lanes for running back Mason O’Neal. Luke Howard threw the lone touchdown to Rylan Caldwell and capped it off with running in the 2-point conversion. The Jags will face Allen at home next Thursday at 4 p.m. for their final game of the season.