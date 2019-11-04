With the holidays just around the corner, Hearsay Wine Bar, is set to open just in time for those festive gatherings.

The bar will open in Stephenville, but owners Brady and Lisa Pendleton have deep ties to Glen Rose.

Lisa grew up in Somervell County and graduated from Glen Rose High School in 1999; her husband Brady is the Glen Rose city attorney.

“We are already taking reservations for holiday parties,” Lisa told the GR Reporter. “The wine bar is opening soon and we can’t wait for the public to come in and enjoy it. This has been a dream of ours for many years.”

The Pendletons have spent months renovating the former Craig Beman Art Gallery on College Street just off the Erath County courthouse square, transforming it into a chic space filled with a warm atmosphere, comfortable seating and cigar room.

Hearsay will feature moderately-priced and fine wines from across the country - not just Texas - as well as cigars, platters from Veldhuizen Cheese, coffee and a limited menu catered by Greer’s Ranch Cafe.

And for those who enjoy a good beer, Hearsay will offer that as well.

“We plan to carry several popular domestic beers as well as a few trendy craft beers,” she said. “We want this to be a place people come to relax with their family and friends.”

Hearsay also has an all-season outdoor patio where live music will take place on most weekends.

The wine bar is set to open in November.

To book a holiday reservation call 254-434-2244 or 817-715-1682.