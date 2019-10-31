FREER - Firefighters rushed to a home on the 600 block of Parklane on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. the citizens of Freer were woken up to a strong odor of smoke and called 9-1-1, said Fire Marshal Martin Martinez Jr.

The Freer Volunteer Fire Department responded and upon arrival they observed the residence was fully engulfed. Firefighters contained the fire, protecting the area from the fire traveling or endangering any surrounding property.

No injuries were reported. According to Martinez, the home had been vacant for several months.

Martinez made contact with State of Texas Fire Marshal Headquarters seeking further investigation assistance.

If the community has any knowledge or information, they are asked to please call Freer Police Department at 361-396-6002, Duval County Crime Stoppers at 361-701-7014, or Fire Marshal Martin Martinez which he can be reached at the Freer Fire Station at 361-394-6553.

US Border Patrol, Freer PD, Freer Fire and EMS that assisted on scene with the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.