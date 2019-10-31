Homestead resident James Cooke is still hoping for a bridge-type solution for the low-water crossing at Great Divide Drive. He said a bridge that would never close to flooding is a desired solution for him and his family.

Improvements to the crossing at Little Barton Creek have been discussed for months as Bee Cave determines the best solution that would keep people safe.

After multiple residents opposed the construction of a bridge in February, the city began taking steps to annex the crossing and research improvement possibilities. The City Council approved a request for proposals for an engineering and planning study for the low-water crossing Oct. 22.

Travis County’s $185 million bond that voters approved in 2017 included funds to improve drainage and stream crossings. The low-water crossing on Great Divide Drive was included in the project list and was high on the county’s priority list because of its potential danger to residents.

The county proposed building a “500-year bridge” that would have measured more than 500 feet long and would stand about 13 feet tall, with an additional 4.75 feet in height for railings and material.

https://www.statesman.com/news/20190205/travis-county-wont-build-bridge-on-great-divide-drive

But several Homestead residents did not want a bridge that large, citing concerns for safety, loss of property value, environmental impacts and the potential change the bridge would have on the dynamic of the neighborhood. Cooke said with that in mind, maybe the city could consider a bridge that is still above the floodplain but not as large as the bridge the county proposed in February.

“I would ask instead of worrying about costs, which is very important, let's worry about time open,” Cooke said. “To me it makes no sense to have a bridge (that would close). Let's get a bridge design that would never close.”

Another resident, Rick Scadden, requested an improvement that would maintain the low-water crossing aesthetic but would add enlarged culverts and a pedestrian walkway.

“I believe these alternatives would be less expensive and would result in less inconvenience,” Scadden said. “I understand we are not here tonight to decide the best approach for addressing the low-water crossing, but it is important, in my opinion, to include these alternatives so that the breadth of possible alternatives can be fully considered.”

City Manager Clint Garza said after the county and city reached an agreement in June for improvements to the crossing the next step is bringing in an engineering firm to look at the city’s needs and propose alternate solutions.

While the county has already done a study, Mayor Monty Parker said this would help cast a wider net to find alternatives.

“I have to believe there are many other options out there that make sense for everyone,” Parker said.

https://www.statesman.com/news/20190919/bee-cave-to-install-electronic-flood-gauges-at-two-low-water-crossings-along-little-barton-creek

He added that while a long-term solution is being researched, the city still intends to implement a local solution that would keep residents out of harm’s way. He said the city is still working on securing an emergency-only access road as well as installing an early warning system.

In September, the city approved a resolution entering into a partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation to install flood warning equipment at the road.

The flood station will provide rainfall data as well as water level and flow data in real time, giving residents an estimated 15-minute lead time. The station will be tied into the city’s notification system and would be visible on the ATXFloods website.

Proposals are due Dec. 2. The city plans to award a contract to a firm Dec. 10 and have a final report and recommendations for improvements early next year.