Mikey McCardle said he wanted to “be with the boys” the day after Halloween. Thousands agreed with his sentiment.

The students’ petition on change.org to have the Round Rock school district close schools on Friday has garnered 14,425 signatures as of Wednesday. Though it has failed to persuade district leadership, it showed students remain united on a simple axiom — a day off from school is worth fighting for.

While McCardle provided a laid-back suggestion to have the day off — “more time to be with the boys” — others who signed the petition offered more persuasive reasons. Several opined that Halloween should be like Christmas and Thanksgiving, where students have the following day off.

Alex Quinn commented, “Kids get so tired and they can’t really focus after Halloween and we don’t have school after any other Big and important holiday like Christmas and Thanksgiving so we shouldn’t have school after Halloween.”

Maggie Cohen said the sheer exhaustion of trick-or-treating — as a frigid cold front blows through Central Texas — would leave students unable to learn Friday. “What's the point of school if everyone is exhausted?” she asked.

Heather Kimbo brought a parent’s perspective to the debate: “Its a holiday and I like to let my kiddo stay up and watch scary movies! Its a bummer to worry about school the next day.”

District Communications Director Jenny LaCoste-Caputo applauded the students’ proactive approach in calling for a school holiday. She said district staff couldn’t recall a similar request done in such an organized way.

But she added that adding in a school holiday well into the fall semester sets a bad precedent.

“Considerable forethought, planning, community involvement and board feedback and subsequent approval go into calendar decisions, and they are published in advance so families can plan their year,” she said.

The district must also contend with providing a certain number of instructional hours each school year as required by the Texas Education Agency.

McCardle isn’t the only student in Texas who decided to start a petition. According to KVUE, several other school districts are also seeing online petitions to close schools the day after Halloween. A petition in the Frisco school district has amassed nearly 58,000 signatures as of Wednesday.

Despite the bad news for students hoping for a last-minute win this week, Caputo did have some good news: students will not be going to school the day after Halloween in 2020.

The catch: All Hallows’ Eve lands on a Saturday next year.