TRAVIS COUNTY

Volunteers needed

to register voters

The Travis County tax office is seeking volunteers ages 18 and older to register voters.

Texas law requires residents to take a free, one-hour training course that ends with the swearing-in of participants as volunteer deputy registrars.

Trainings in November will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the tax office, 5501 Airport Blvd.; 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10 and Nov. 17 at the Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metropolis Drive; and 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Travis County Constable Precinct 1, 4717 Heflin Lane.

To register: forms.gle/t19LihMoi9Hepwa18.

AUSTIN

Cap Metro extends

service on Halloween

Capital Metro has announced it will provide extended holiday service Thursday on Halloween.

MetroExpress will have extended service with Routes 980 and 985 operating until 2:30 a.m. Route 980 operates on MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) from Howard Station, while Route 985 runs from Leander to downtown. A single ride on MetroExpress is $3.50 and a day pass is $7.

MetroRapid Routes 801 and 803 will run every 20 minutes until around 2:30 a.m. Many high-frequency routes will run until midnight. Route 801 runs between North Lamar Boulevard and South Congress Avenue, while Route 803 runs from Burnet Road to South Lamar Boulevard. Both routes will offer several stops downtown. A single ride on MetroRapid is $1.25 and a day pass is $2.50.

Capital Metro offers two late-night services, Night Owl and E-Bus. The five Night Owl routes will run every 20 to 30 minutes until 3 a.m. Those routes travel between neighborhoods around Austin and Sixth Street and Congress Avenue. The three E-Bus routes will run every 10 to 20 minutes between student housing neighborhoods and downtown until 3 a.m. Fares are $1.25 for a single ride or $2.50 for a day pass.

MetroExpress, MetroRapid and late-night service riders can purchase passes with cash or through the Cap Metro app. Stored value cards may also be used.

For information: bit.ly/2PlPNPT.

SOUTH AUSTIN

View proposed schematic

for Barton Springs Bathhouse

The Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments will host a community meeting to view the final proposed schematic design and the beginning of design development for the Barton Springs bathhouse rehabilitation.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road.

The meeting will begin with a presentation on the history of the bathhouse, the community process and the final proposed schematics and initial design development. Community members can review the display boards, ask questions of the planning team and provide comments.

GEORGETOWN

Public meeting Wednesday

on future land use map

The city of Georgetown will host a public meeting to share and review proposed changes to the future land use map from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Attendees will be able to review and provide feedback on the proposed map. Drafting the future land use map is one of the final steps in completing the update to the 2030 Comprehensive Plan. The plan is a guide for growth and development decisions and is created based on input and feedback from the community.

Representatives from the Planning Department will also host a live Q&A session on the Georgetown Facebook page at noon Wednesday.

Feedback from the meeting will be consolidated and presented to the 2030 Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council. The update to the 2030 Plan is anticipated to be formally adopted by in early 2020.

American-Statesman staff