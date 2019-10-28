Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday, Central Texas! A warm day is ahead of us.

Patchy fog will clog skies before 9 a.m. and then skies will become partly sunny, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will hit a high near 81 degrees during the day, forecasters said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy in the evening as temperatures dip to a low of 59 degrees with a small chance of overnight rain, forecasters said.

Rain chances will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 66. Cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 63.

Wednesday: High near 71 with a 90% chance of rain during the day. North winds blowing 15 mph at night could have 25 mph gusts. The low will be around 41 with a 90% chance of rain.

Halloween: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. and a high near 55. North winds blowing 15 mph could have 25 mph gusts. Mostly clear at night with a low around 36.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 61. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 63. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 42.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 65.