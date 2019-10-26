Dr. Michael Huggins has been named dean of Tarleton State University’s College of Science and Technology, effective Jan. 13, 2020. He served in a similar position at the University of West Florida, where he now teaches in the Department of Chemistry and leads research focused on the synthesis of organic molecules.

He replaces Dr. James Pierce, who’s retiring at year’s end. Acting dean until Jan. 13 will be Dr. Denise Martinez, associate dean of Tarleton’s School of Engineering.

“Dr. Huggins has a proven enthusiasm for supporting students in their academic pursuits and a curiosity for science and discovery that extends beyond his own discipline,” said Dr. Karen Murray, Tarleton provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

Huggins received numerous awards and fellowships at UWF, including the University Faculty Distinguished Service Award and the College of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Teaching Award. His research has been published in multiple books and professional journals, with many of his students as co-authors.

“I am excited to join the Tarleton team,” Huggins said. “I look forward to working with faculty and staff to continue creating STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) initiatives that support College of Science and Technology students and ensure their success at the university and beyond.”