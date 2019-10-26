The San Antonio Southside defeated the Alice Coyotes on a home district game Friday Night. The final score was 28-18.

With San Antonio defeating Alice, the stashes will no longer continue. In the beginning of the season, Alice Head Football Coach, Kyle Atwood, decided to keep his stash “alive” throughout the season, as long as the Coyotes defeat their opponents. The San Antonio Southside ended their stash game.

The Alice Coyotes now have a district record of 4-1 and overall record of 7-1.

1st Quarter:

Alice- 6

Southside-7

2nd Quarter:

Alice-12

Southside-21

3rd Quarter:

Alice-18

Southside-21

4th Quarter:

Alice-18

Southside-28