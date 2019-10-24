President Donald Trump pulled U.S. troops from the Kurdish area along the Turkey-Syria border which prompted former military commanders, Democrats and even some Republicans to erupt. They failed to realize that keeping the small number of American troops in that particular area was untenable and dangerous. Just prior to executing that pull-out, the Turks deliberately bracketed the American position with artillery fire, a clear warning that Turkey wanted them out quickly.

This was probably the most difficult military decision that Trump has made. The Kurds in that area are characterized as American allies, but it would be more accurate to describe them as mercenaries. There are many different Kurdish enclaves throughout the region and they are not homogeneous in politics, beliefs or alliances.

The Turks have hated them for centuries because of their resistance to be assimilated into Turkish culture, or any other neighboring culture for that matter. The Turks would gladly commit democide against them, and there are reports and videos purporting to show just that. In one video, a handful of civilians are summarily murdered and then decapitated by Turkish soldiers. One soldier was caught in the video spitting out the word “Kurd” as if describing a piece of trash on a roadside.

So, what were the alternatives to pulling out our troops?

First, we could have left them there. Artillery had already been tossed at them, so the next barrage would likely have struck them, escalating tension between Turkey and the U.S., which is already high.

Second, send reinforcements deployed in sufficient numbers to deter Turkish aggression. There are not enough American troops available to do that. Plus, the Turks had already deployed many army units to the border area.

There was no alternative to pulling out other than war with Turkey, which surely would have drawn in Russia.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has played this very cleverly. Because Turkey is a NATO “ally,” going to war against Turkey would bring the rest of NATO into the fray – or destroy NATO which would please Russia to no end.

This impasse with NATO can only be solved by kicking Turkey out of NATO. Because of the sharp Islamist turn the Turkish government has taken under Erdogan, the other NATO allies fear the Mid-East will realign into an Islamist powerhouse, led by Turkey and Iran. Shortly after that coalesces, there would be war — a war as had never been seen in the Mid-East.

Turkey is a strong country, both economically and militarily. We have trained Turkish military personnel for decades, and Turkey bought billions of dollars of American military hardware from us. To understand war, one must understand the funding of war, and the requirement for the people to support it. Both of these requirements are now present in Turkey.

It is clear that the war hawks of both parties are probably motivated by keeping military-industrial complex weapons appropriations pumping to the defense contractors in their districts.

Furthermore, the U.S. halted further sale of the F-35 stealth fighter to Turkey after Turkey defied the U.S. and bought the newest Russian air defense missile system. It can be affirmatively argued that Turkey should never have received modern American warfighting technology.

Where does this mess leave us?

After decades of neglect, the NATO alliance has never been a tool used against its own members. Keep in mind, the rest of NATO has Western European values which are now at odds with Turkey.

If NATO ejects Turkey, Erdogan will see that as a green light to not only wipe out the Kurds, but may also join other Islamist nations in destroying Israel.

If NATO buckles and fails to eject Turkey, Erdogan will continue to push the limits, ally with Russia, and create the caliphate the Islamists so fervently seek.

And the Democrats only have one, and only one goal: the crippling of Trump’s Presidency and removing him from office.

Better pull your heads out, and soon.