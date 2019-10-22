Tuesday forecast for Austin: So THIS is what autumn in Central Texas is supposed to feel like!

The National Weather Service’s outlook calls for a picture-perfect day in the ATX with sunshine and seasonably mild weather with temperatures topping out around 80 degrees.

Clear skies and dry air in the evening could help overnight temperatures sink to as low as 55.

Wednesday should see similar conditions with sunny skies and a high near 83. But we’ll also be treated to warm light winds from the south kicking up to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Forecasters say gusts could be as strong as 20 mph.

Clouds are expected to increase Wednesday night with temperatures slipping to as low as 61.

According to the weather service’s extended forecast, unstable air and a cold front will combine to generate thunderstorms with heavy rainfall late Thursday through Friday:

• Thursday: A 50% chance of rain with a high near 79. Thunderstorms likely at night under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase to 60% with a low around 51. North winds will kick up to 15 mph and include gusts as strong as 20 mph.

• Friday: A 30% chance of rain, but otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 64. Brace yourself against north winds of 10 to 15 mph. In the evening, a 20% chance of rain under partly cloudy skies with a low around 48.

• Saturday: Sunny with a high near 68 before becoming mostly clear at night with a low around 48.

• Sunday: Sunny with a high near 77, then clear at night with a low around 53.